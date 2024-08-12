3 Oregon Ducks earn 5-star status in Rivals updated rankings
Rivals is announcing its updated rankings this week, starting with Monday's five-star countdown.
For the Oregon Ducks, it was good news - times three.
Three Oregon commits were given five-star distinction, one of which was a major industry outlier.
Leading the way, Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dakorien Moore continued to flirt with the title of "highest-rated Oregon commit in history," coming in at No. 4.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound pass-catcher is a top-five prospect according to every major recruiting services.
At No. 17, Shaker Heights (Ohio) safety Trey McNutt was bumped up to a five-star recruit, making him one of seven new prospects to earn that distinction.
Here's what Rivals had to say about his rise in its new rankings:
“The playmaking safety is now the third Ohio native to earn a fifth star this recruiting cycle. The Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights standout measures in at 6-foot, 180 pounds, but he plays much bigger with his athleticism and his sudden movement ability.
“McNutt has impressed all offseason at 7-on-7 events where his full range of coverage skills can be displayed. The Oregon commit moves like a cornerback in and out of breaks and a smooth backpedal that he explodes out of. He’s showcased a rangy pursuit of the ball in the air in drills and live action which is proven on film.
“The defender has the look of an elite true centerfield safety that will cause problems for offenses trying to push the ball down the field. It’s becoming more rare for safeties to earn that fifth star but McNutt has the look of what NFL teams covet at the position now.”
The Ohio star is also a five-star recruit on 247Sports (No. 23), but is a high four-star prospect on On3 (No. 47) and ESPN (No. 35).
Mater Dei (California) running back Jordon Davison maintained his five-star ranking on the site, an outlier compared to the rest of the industry (247Sports - No. 227 overall; On3 - 3-star recruit; ESPN - No. 100 overall).
Rivals recently explained its outlier status in detail, explaining its belief in the talented West Coast ball-carrier:
"Five-star running backs are rare and especially so in a world where that position is not being drafted often in the first round of the NFL Draft. Since rankings are pegged to expected college performance and draft position, keeping a running back on the five-star level means that player has to be extraordinarily special.
The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore season and then last season he was the lead back but split carries with Georgia signee Nate Frazier and Ajon Bryant so his numbers were a little down.
Davison, who committed to Oregon over Alabama this summer after he parted ways with Ohio State, has been 230 or so pounds this summer so trimming up a little bit will be key but he was very impressive at the Rivals Five-Star this summer and position coach Brandon Jacobs compared Davison to Le'Veon Bell.
A big senior season can help solidify his five-star ranking."
Overall, Oregon's 14-man recruiting class is ranked No. 12 nationally on Rivals, but is No. 5 on On3 and No. 9 on 247Sports.