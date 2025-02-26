Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 basketball prospect, sets commitment date
Monterey (Texas) consensus five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez is a basketball phenom.
And her college future is about to be decided.
According to On3's Blake Munroe, Chavez is set to announce her college commitment on March 25.
The 5-foot-9 basketball phenom has previously stated that she has a list of top schools that includes Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Texas Tech.
As for her on-court success, Chavez in the midst of an historic run.
Her Lady Plainsmen are in the state finals for the first time since winning the championship in 1981.
On Tuesday, Chavez led her team to a 60-57 semifinal victory over Frisco Memorial, pouring in 20 points, including a old-fashioned three-point play with under a minute to play to seal the victory.
"I actually didn't see the time," Chavez told The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "So it was more of, 'I've got to go get a bucket to put us ahead.' … Bro Bro hit some big free throws for us. That's all we needed."
If that run is to come to an end, Chavez's opponents are going to have to find a way to slow her down.
Next up is Liberty Hill (36-4) in the championship game Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
As a senior, the nation's top prospect is averaging 35.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Here season-long totals look like a career statline - 1,412 points, 371 rebounds, 172 assists, 151 steals and 48 blocks.
Regardless of how this season comes to a close, there's still more high school basketball ahead of Chavez.
She's accepted invites to compete in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago on April 1 and the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon on April 12.