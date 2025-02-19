Aaliyah Chavez news: The latest updates on the nation's No. 1 recruit
Lubbock Monterey five-star senior Aaliyah Chavez is the nation’s No. 1 girls high school basketball recruit in the class of 2025.
After leading the Lady Plainsmen to a 31-6 record last season, the standout guard has taken her game to the next level this year, single-handedly racking up more points than five entire teams on Monterey’s schedule during the regular season.
As her march toward a potential Texas state title and a college commitment announcement continues, stick with High School on SI and bookmark this page to keep up with all of Chavez's latest news and accomplishments.
Elite five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 50 in region semifinal, has 120 points in dominant playoff run
Chavez followed up a 44-point game on Feb. 14 with a 50-point outburst against Fort Worth Brewer four days later, giving her 120 points in the playoffs thus far. With the win, Monterey advances to the Region 1 final where the Lady Plainsmen will take on Argyle.
Huge game keeps No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez, Lubbock Monterey girls alive in Texas Class 5A UIL basketball playoff
No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez now has 68 points in Monterey's first two playoff games and appears to be on a mission to lead the Lady Plainsmen to a Class 5A Division II state championship this season.
Uncommitted five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez breaks all-time scoring record in blowout
Chavez broke her own Monterey single-season scoring record on Valentine’s Day, dropping 44 points in a 91-53 win over El Paso Burges in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game. The nation’s No. 1 recruit now has 1,344 points this season, surpassing the 1,324 points she scored as a junior.
Aaliyah Chavez to Texas Tech? Why nation’s No. 1 girls basketball recruit could be staying home
Chavez has narrowed her collegiate choices down to five finalists, four of which are in the top 10 of the AP NCAA women's Top 25 rankings. However, Lady Raiders faithful and Lubbock natives will tell you the budding national star is just enjoying the courtship of the nation’s top programs and actually wants to stay home to attend Texas Tech.
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list
Chavez and Monterey kicked off 2025 at home against Palo Duro on Jan. 3. The senior standout turned in another of her signature performances, shaking off a slow start to finish with 36 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, five assists and one block in a 81-35 blowout.
Decision by No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez has finalists searching for answers
Potential college suitors for the nation's No. 1 recruit are getting anxious about which school she will choose to attend. But judging by the way Aaliyah Chavez is playing, that pending decision doesn't seem to bother her.
