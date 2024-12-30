Texas 2026 3-star DL Christopher Knauls covers recruiting and visits
Wherever Christopher Knauls goes, he attracts a crowd. On the field, Knauls (6-4, 250) eats up Texas offensive linemen, typically two at a time, and off it, college coaches are lighting up his phone building relationships. Making the turn into the New Year, Knauls has a visit set with Kansas in January with more to come.
The coaches at Lone Star High School (Frisco) had a versatile defender in Knauls able to line him up anywhere in the trenches.
“Going into the season, my defensive line coach and I, we talked about me playing 0-tech,” Knauls stated. “I’m being recruited as a 0- to 3-tech; at high school they want me at end. It was good for me to play both. I started doing it my sophomore year; they told me to go make a play. It came naturally. Once I got the technique down, it came easy. It is good to have that versatility. You don’t see that often, a defender that can play 0- to 5-tech.”
Knauls continued talking about how playing inside has helped improve his overall game, “It helps a lot. It helps me more on the outside when I am coming off the edge; it’s not such a tight space. In the interior, I am attacking off the snap. On the outside, I set up my moves; jabs and clubs.
“You have to adjust to the timing. At first, I was rushing as an edge at nose; that didn’t work. Getting the timing down, you know how you are being blocked and schemed against.”
The winter and spring months will see Knauls get that college-ready build.
“I want to get up to 260 to 270; I want to go up 10 to 15 pounds,” Knauls shared. “I am focusing on hand placement and using my hands in pass rush. I have improved every year; I see my gains. Going against the run, I am working on not stopping my feet. This offseason I want to get stronger and faster; that is my focus. I try to keep it simple. I am also working on in-game scenarios.”
Houston, Dartmouth, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Colorado, Cal, Tulane, and Grambling State have offered.
The teams showing interest were listed by Knauls, “UNLV, Texas A&M, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Louisiana Tech, and Louisiana-Lafayette.”
College teams kept the three-star prospect busy on Saturdays this fall.
“I went to Cal, Texas Tech, Houston, and Texas,” Knauls said. “I was going to take one to A&M, but my game was a night game the day before they played; I did not have enough time.”
The four visits taken were covered by Knauls.
Cal: “It was a great atmosphere. There is a different vibe there. California is different from Texas. I was amazed by everything. I loved talking to coach (Andrew) Browning (DL) and coach Marcus Griffin. Overall, it was great. My mom and dad loved it. We toured the campus with a guide; that was fun. It was a great experience. I really enjoyed it.”
Texas Tech: “It went really well. I love the atmosphere there, and they had great food. I loved it. That was one of those experiences, they had a packed-out crowd, and we went into the locker room after it. That was one of my favorites so far because the crowd was into it. Every time they scored, they throw tortillas on the field; I didn’t know they do that.”
Houston: “It went really well. I loved talking to their defensive line coach; we had a great conversation. We talked about the game plan and had a great one-on-one. He is very intense; I liked it. He is always going 100 percent and is energized; I loved it.”
Texas: “It was a really good visit. I talked to their defensive line coach; he is a scheme-based guy with a high football IQ. If you don’t know football, you can’t play for him. Their facilities are amazing. I loved seeing how the players get ready before a game; they are on a different level.”
The next trip will take Knauls to Lawrence.
“I have one set right now with Kansas for Jan. 18, I believe,” Knauls stated.
Asked about the trip to see the Jayhawks, Knauls replied, “I am very excited. I am excited to meet the coaches and to learn how they run things. I want to talk to coach (Jim) Panagos (DT). We’ve been talking about this visit. I want to see their facilities, see how they run things, and learn how they run their offseason; I am very excited to see all of that.”