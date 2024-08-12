Alabama commit Keelon Russell earns 5th star in updated Rivals rankings
This week, Rivals is releasing its updated recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.
Unsurprisingly, Duncanville (Texas) star and Alabama Crimson Tide commit Keelon Russell has seen his stock soar.
In fact, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound signal-caller was one of seven new prospects to be named a five-star recruit, jumping from No. 47 overall to No. 9.
Here's what Rivals had to say about Russell's rise:
“Russell has had arguably the biggest offseason of any prospect in the country, but certainly among his peers at the quarterback position. Russell started the offseason just inside the Rivals250 and saw himself rise into the top 50 before this summer.
"Now, after winning the Elite 11 Finals, the Quarterback Challenge at the Rivals Five-Star and adding plenty of other accolades and brilliant performances, Russell finds himself with his fifth star. He fits the mold of top shelf signal caller with a great frame at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, elite accuracy and a lethal rushing threat, which he will likely get to display in his senior season more than he has before.
"The Alabama commit also has the intangibles and instincts you look for at the position including strong leadership and a history of winning. Russell is looking for his third consecutive state championship at Duncanville and will look to push for an even higher ranking among the five-stars.”
Rivals' new ranking is highest of the major recruiting sites, but not by much.
247Sports list him at No. 10, On3 has him at No. 37 and ESPN places him at No. 32.
Russell, a former SMU pledge (and steal for the program), flipped to Alabama in June following an official visit to Tuscaloosa.
While that move officially got the hype train rolling it was the Duncanville star's MVP showing at the Elite 11 Finals that truly cemented his status as an elite quarterback recruit in the 2025 class.
Overall, Alabama's class is ranked No. 3 nationally - with Russell as the lone five-star pledg in the group.
Based on the week-long rollout, it looks as though Mission Viejo (California) cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. , Choctaw County (Mississippi) wide receiver Caleb Cunningham and Ryan (Texas) offensive tackle Ty Haywood will just narrowly miss the five-star cut.