Arizona State Sun Devils continue Texas pipeline with newest commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have elevated their recruiting prowess under coach Kenny Dillingham.
And that effort has been bolstered by a primary focus on improving the in-state recruiting effort and by expanding their reach in the state of Texas.
Early in the process of building the 2026 class, Arizona State has accumulated 13 commitments - with eight coming from either Arizona or Texas.
In fact, the top three pledges in the class are all from "The Lone Star State," highlighted by Del Valle four-star quarterback Jake Fette.
Over the weekend, Arizona State hosted yet another Texas product.
This time it was fast-rising prospect DaQuwan Dunn, out of Berkner (Texas).
The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback/wide receiver has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, including Cal, Duke, Houston, Iowa. Memphis, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and others.
But all it took was an official visit for Dunn to lock in a future in Tempe, as he announced his commitment Monday morning.
Dunn, who projects as a cornerback at the collegiate level, has long been considered an Arizona State lean.
He visited last fall for the Sun Devils' 28-23 victory over BYU on November 23.
So, this weekend's visit was anticipated as a potential capper in his recruitment.
It didn't take long to realize that effort, as Dunn came off the board early Monday morning.
Overall, Arizona State's recruiting class is ranked No. 16 nationally, but with a highly-anticipated season on the horizon another leap could be in store.
Safe to say, Arizona and Texas will factor in heavily if that rise is to occur.