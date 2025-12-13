Lake Travis vs. North Shore: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D1 semifinals
The Lake Travis Cavaliers (14-0) play the North Shore Mustangs (12-2) in the Class 6A D1 semifinals on Saturday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
The winner will play Allen or Duncanville in the championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 20 at 3 p.m.
Top Players
Lake Travis
- Carter Buck, Sr., EDGE - 3-star signed to TCU
- Ben Duncum, Sr., EDGE - 3-star signed to Kentucky
- Braeden Lott, Sr., LB - 3-star signed to UTSA
North Shore
- Chace Calicut, Sr., CB - 4-star committed to Georgia
- Kaleb Maryland, Sr., QB - star signed to Utah State
- Zaqwuan Nunn, Sr., DL - 3-star signed to Louisiana Tech
Pick 'Em
Lake Travis vs. North Shore: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D1 semifinals - December 13, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
