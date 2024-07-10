Baylor Bears coach Dave Aranda on recruiting success: 'We're paying players'
The Baylor Bears have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail in the month of July, adding three of the top four pledges in their class in a matter of days.
That list is highlighted by South Oak Cliff (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Kamauryn Morgan, a top-100 prospect nationally and the highest-rated pledge for the program since Stephenville (Texas) quarterback Jarrett Stidham (class of 2015).
According to BearCast365 host Craig Smoak, Baylor coach Dave Aranda had a simple explanation for his program's recent recruiting success.
"We're paying players," Aranda reportedly said.
Baylor's class currently ranks No. 43 nationally.
Under the new NIL rules in college athletics, there's absolutely nothing wrong with Aranda's response, yet his bluntness is sure to be a much-discussed topic in college football circles.
Generally, college football programs are becoming more and more willing to admit to paying players, but like to keep the actual dollar amounts hidden.
Why?
The same reasons most employers like to keep salaries under wraps. It can create jealousy within the workplace and lead to people looking to move on who suddenly feel underpaid based on a colleague's earnings.
So, don't expect Aranda to provide any further detail on exactly how much money Baylor is shelling out.
Just know the Bears have caught up to the modern recruiting approach, which means cutting checks to land program-altering talent.
.