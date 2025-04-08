Brady Quinn, rising quarterback recruit, visiting Notre Dame: 'I was named after him,' but no relation
Class of 2028 First Baptist Academy (Florida) quarterback Brady Quinn has quickly established himself as a prospect to watch.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound signal-caller has earned double-digit offers before he even begins his sophomore season in high school - Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF and others.
And that makes sense given his talent and namesake.
But there's one issue there: Soon-to-be high school sophomore Brady Quinn is not related to former Notre Dame legend and NFL quarterback Brady Quinn.
He is, however, named after the talented thrower.
"No sir, no relation," Quinn explained. "My dad and his whole family are huge Notre Dame fans and I was named after him."
Adding another interesting layer to the story, Quinn is set to visit Notre Dame on April 9.
"Notre Dame is a great program with amazing tradition and culture and I can’t wait to see what they are about," he said.
So, to get this straight - Brady Quinn could earn a scholarship offer from Notre Dame and eventually be the quarterback in South Bend, following in the footsteps of the legendary Brady Qunn who he is not related to but named after.
(Pause to breathe)
Got it?
Quinn is developing a big name in his own right.
In the recent Elite 11 Tampa regional, 247Sports named the Florida product a standout, the lone 2028 prospect to earn that distinction.
The twists and turns on the recruiting trail are often long and winding, sometimes to the point that they include the recruitment of sons of famous fathers.
Arch Manning and Bronny James, anyone?
But this isn't one of those cases.
It's the story of a quarterback with the same name as a legend - on purpose - and potentially playing for his future school.
The recruiting trail is long and winding... and interesting, indeed.