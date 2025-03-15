Brady Smigiel, 5-star quarterback, cuts list to 4; Washington Huskies emerge as favorite
Newbury Park (California) five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel is among the top prospects, not just in California, but in the entire country.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal-caller has accumulated 33 scholarship offers, despite a six-month commitment to the Florida State Seminoles - from June 2024 to this January.
On Friday, Smigiel announced a major cut in his recruitment, trimming his list to a final four of Michigan, South Carolina, UCLA and Washington:
In truth, however, one team has emerged as the heavy favorite.
The Washington Huskies hosted Smigiel on a return visit last weekend for Junior Day and all signs point to a big lead for the Dawgs.
Even before his crucial visit, Smigiel had inticated Washington was in good position because of their relationship-building.
"Relationships are probably my number one," Smigiel told HuskiesWire. "You want the offense to fit, you want to love the city and the university, but I would say the biggest thing is going somewhere where I'm going to grow as a human being...I think these schools will all do that for me."
Perhaps the biggest threat to Washington, at his point, is Michigan.
The Wolverines are set to host Smigiel on an official visit in early June, and could surge with that trip.
But Washington has to feel good about where it sits with just three other suitors in the fold.
What would the Huskies be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Smigiel as a prospect:
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."