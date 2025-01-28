Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete, has high praise for Oregon Ducks following visit
The Oregon Ducks hosted a star-studded recruiting weekend last week for an unofficial "Junior Day."
And while Oregon has yet to (publicly?) land a new commitment from the event, the early reviews have been glowing.
One of the many five-star recruits on campus was Mount Miguel (California) star Brandon Arrington, the nation's No. 15 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete.
"The visit went great," he said. "I saw everything I needed to see. I love the facility, the food and the coaching staff. The Ducks are a big team in my recruiting process right now."
Arrington said he is particularly close to defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and defensive back coach Chris Hamption ("Coach Hamp").
Still, the competition for Arrington's services will continue to grow fierce.
He is set to visit both the Alabama Crimson Tide (February 1) and Georgia Bulldogs (March 21).
What would the winning school be getting?
Arrington is a versatile athlete who could be a multi-faceted weapon on either side of the ball.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."