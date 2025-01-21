Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a major collection of top recruits this weekend in an unofficial "Junior Day."
Five-star commits Kendre Harrison and Kodi Greene represent the headliners who are already locked in with the Ducks, but the list also includes several top-flight uncommitted players.
Mount Miguel (California) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington has confirmed his plans to be in Eugene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete, but projects as a wide receiver.
Like Harrison (football/basketball), Arrington could be a two-sport star in college.
The long, athletic speedster is one of the nation's premier sprinters, having posted a 10.27 100-meter dash and 20.40 in the 200.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Arrington as a prospect:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the region."
So far, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class consists of 10 pledges and is ranked No. 1 nationally, led by Harrison, Greene, elite running back Tradarian Ball and big-time defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo.