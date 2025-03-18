BYU, Oregon or Michigan for 5-star quarterback Ryder Lyons? One expert thinks so
Folsom (California) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is rated the nation's No. 6 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026.
So, it's no surprise his recruitment has been fierce - even if his enrollment will be delayed to 2027 due to a one-year LDS mission.
Once thought to be a heavy USC Trojans lean, Lyons clarified his status recently, indicating Lincoln Riley's program is no longer the frontrunner.
"I would say that has been fair," he said. "Maybe not as much anymore."
"That could be fair, but I'm a little bit more open now."
Lyons is considering BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC, but Rivals' Adam Gorney thinks it may come down to Michigan and Oregon - even though Lyons himself has recently indicated his top three is BYU, Oregon and USC.
Why?
Well, that's a bit complicated.
After flipping Oregon quarterback commit Jonas Williams, USC may have its quarterback of the future.
The Ducks don't... but might soon.
Oregon is one of two finalists for Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) Jared Curtis, the nation's No. 1 quarterback.
If Curtis chooses the Ducks over Georgia, his other finalist, that may take Oregon out of the running.
If it's Georgia, maybe that clears the way for Dan Lanning's program.
A decision from Curtis is expected soon.
But where would that leave Lyons?
Here's Gorney's layered take on the issue:
"If Curtis picks the Ducks then Lyons might be down to Michigan and BYU. If Curtis re-commits to Georgia then Oregon might emerge as the frontrunner for Lyons. If the Folsom, Calif., standout softly eliminates Oregon considering Curtis’ next move then the Wolverines could be sitting really pretty."
"Lyons has a ton of confidence and swagger and might pick BYU in a shocking recruiting move but Michigan looks strongest now according to sources."
"Michigan is emerging and is now the team to beat. Unless something unforeseen happens, the Wolverines will get Lyons."
What will the winner of the Lyons sweepstakes be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."