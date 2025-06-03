Cal, Washington State add key West Coast football commitments
A pair of key West Coast commitments came off the board Tuesday, which proved to be good news for the California Golden Bears and Washington State Cougars.
First came one of the biggest surprises of the summer, as Archbishop Riordan (California) four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi announced his commitment to Cal.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound versatile offensive lineman is rated the nation's No. 97 overall prospect and No. 6 interior offensive lineman.
While regionally Tofi's commitment isn't a surprise - he's staying home - his list of suitors led many to believe he would be headed elsewhere.
The coveted California lineman held offers from Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Stanford, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and others.
Tofi had scheduled official visits to Cal, leading to his verball commitment, but also Oregon, Tennessee, BYU and Utah.
The Golden Bears will have to fight to the end to keep Tofi, but he is currently their top pledge in seven years.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Tofi as a prospect:
"Massive two-way lineman who offers a ton of positional versatility. Enormous frame and could easily play nose guard at the college level but is being recruited solely on the offensive line. Played predominately left tackle as a junior and shows surprising quickness and agility for a 340-pound lineman. Owns tackle length, huge hands, and a jarring punch. Shows above average balance and lateral mobility as a pass protector. Smashmouth run blocker. Manhandles opposing defensive ends and tackles at the point of attack and plays with the kind of mean streak and nastiness. Boasts a rare combination of size, fluidity, and the ability to finish. Still growing as a player and trending up, having leaned out his body and gained athleticism over the past couple of years. Possesses as much upside as any offensive lineman out west with the potential to become an NFL Draft pick."
Up North, Washington State got its quarterback of the future, securing the commitment of Lake Oswego (Oregon) three-star signal-caller Hudson Kurland.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound passer is the top quarterback prospect in the state of Oregon and committed following an official visit to Pullman.
Kurland also held offers from Brown, Idaho and San Diego State.