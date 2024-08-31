Cam McCormick, Miami's 9th-year tight end, scores season's first touchdown
"You're my boy, Blue!"
Miami Hurricanes "super-duper" senior Cam McCormick is making plays.
On Saturday, the ninth-year senior scored the first touchdown of the season for Miami, hauling in a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter:
The 26-year-old has quite the origin story.
He was originally recruited to Oregon out of Summit (Oregon) in the class of 2016 as part of a group that also boasted current Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert.
After a redshirt season, McCormick suited up for 13 games in 2017, then missed three consecutive seasons due to injury, followed by a 2021 season in which he was injured for all but three games.
He has since played back-to-back seasons of double-digit games for Oregon and Miami, respetively.
To put the length of his career into perspective - beyond his arrival to Oregon in the same class as Herbert - 247Sports' Brandon Huffman tweeted that when McCormick arrived in college Miami fifth-year senior quarterback. Cam Ward was an eighth grader:
For his career, McCormick has caught five touchdown passes - one for Oregon in 2017, three for Oregon in 2022 and his first with Miami on Saturday.
He is the first player in NCAA history to be granted a ninth year of eligibility.
And he's making the most of it!