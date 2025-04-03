Carsyn Baker, bluechip running back with 50-plus offers, down to 5
Langston Hughes (Georgia) four-star running back Carsyn Baker is one of the most heavily-offered playmakers in the country.
The 6-foot, 195-pound ball-carrier has accumulated more than 50 scholarships during his recruitment process.
And for good reason.
As a junior, Baker rushed for 1,282 yards and scored 15 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 8.8 yards per carry.
On Thursday, Baker made another big move - this time on the recruiting trail, as he trimmed his list to a final five: Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina.
While many of this finalists fit projections there were a couple of surprises.
Baker had previously announced official visits to Clemson (May 30), Florida State (June 6) and Ohio State (June 13), so their inclusions felt like a certainty.
Texas A&M, on the other hand, was slated to host Baker on a mid-June official visits, but the Aggies didn't make the cut.
While a commitment from Baker certainly doesn't feel imminent, he recently visited the Seminoles and had sky-high praise for the program.
"The energy that was there during practice definitely topped my list so far," he told On3.
Of course, that was only Baker's first trip to Tallahassee, so it may be unwise to read too much into a first trip.
Clearly, Florida State is firmly in the mix.
But there are four others vying for the dynamic running back's commitment, as he's now down to five.