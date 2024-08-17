CJ Wiley shows off dazzling athleticism on catch and run: Watch
There may be no bigger high school football game nationally this Friday than the battle between Milton (Georgia) and Buford (Georgia).
>>> Live updates: Milton vs. Buford
The No. 1 and 2 teams in the state of Georgia square off in an early-season match-up that pits two of the nation's top-25 programs against one another.
It's also a contest featuring some of the country's top individual high school football talent.
And it didn't take long for one of the them to shine.
Milton four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, a Florida State Seminoles pledge, caught a short pass and showcased his athleticism, leaving defenders grasping at air on a first down gain.
Check it out:
Considering Wiley measures in at 6-foot-4 and a shade over 200 pounds, his quickness and fluidity are astouding.
No wonder Florida State considers his commitment a major win over the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and others.
Of course, anyone who has watched Wiley isn't surprised.
As a junior, he racked up 68 receptions for 1,468 yards and 14 touchdowns.
