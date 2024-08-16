Live score updates: Buford vs. Milton in Georgia high school football opener (8/16/2024)
Is it mid-December or late August?
A game you might expect to take place late in the 2024 GHSA Class 7A football state playoffs is being served up to us right off the bat as reigning Georgia Class 7A state champion Milton, led by its 4-star quarterback Luke Nickel, hosts fellow 7A state power Buford for on this first Friday night of the 2024 Georgia high school football season.
Milton, the No. 1 team in the SBLive 2024 Georgia High School Football Top 25 Rankings stumbled just twice last season - early to Florida power Western and to North Cobb in late September. The Eagles then went on a 10-game winning streak to close the season, including a 31-21 win over Walton in the Class 7A state championship game. The Eagles enter the season ranked No. 6 nationally by SBLive Sports.
SBLive has Buford No. 2 in Georgia and No. 13 nationally. If any high school defense is built to stop Nickel and the Eagles is Buford's. The Wolves have several defenders already committed to Power 4 programs. Buford posted an 11-2 record in 2023. It was eliminated from the state playoffs by Grayson.
Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the night
Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.
Live Updates
PREGAME: BUFORD WOLVES AT MILTON EAGLES
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.