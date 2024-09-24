Colorado, Deion Sanders become serious candidates to flip bluechip safety following visit
St. Frances Academy (Maryland) playmaker Byron Baldwin is a consensus four-star safety and is committed to the Indiana Hoosiers.
But the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back has seen a recent rise in his recruiting profile, including a full-court press by the Colorado Buffaloes and an offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Over the weekend, Baldwin went to check out one of those options, taking a visit to Boulder for Colorado's thrilling 38-31 win over Baylor.
It was exciting," he said. "I was sitting in the student section, so everybody around me was going crazy… just turnt up.”
The trip also consisted of an extended conversation with Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
For Baldwin, it was the second time chatting with "Prime," so he wasn't especially awestruck a second time around - even if the chat made an impression.
“We talked football for about an hour," he said. "We had a good conversation, and it was normal because it was the second time speaking to him. It was good.”
Despite his commitment to Indiana, Baldwin admitted that Colorado is now firmly in the mix to earn his signature on Signing Day.
“Colorado is definitely a school I could see myself going to,” he said.
First, however, Baldwin hopes to take visits to both Penn State and UCLA.
Could a final commitment come shortly after that?
It's unlikely.
“There’s no end date right now," Baldwin said. "The race is going to be until Signing Day.”