Cooper Perry, Oregon Ducks commit, registers 300-yard receiving game, plans early enrollment
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 1 team and an elite recruiting class incoming.
But if the fanbase needed even more reason for optimism they need to look no further than Notre Dame Prep (Arizona) wide receiver and Oregon commit Cooper Perry.
On Friday, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass-catcher broke school records with 367 all-purpose yards, 302 receiving yards and four touchdowns (3 receiving, 1 rushing) in a 51-48 win over ALA-Gilbert North (Arizona).
Unsurprisingly, the performance featured some dazzling highlights, which fans can catch here:
As for Perry himself, the dynamic playmaker indicated he is "locked in" with Oregon and is on schedule to graduate from high school in December.
"I will enroll early and will do bowl prep with the (Ducks)," he said.
Perry is part of a stellar Oregon recruiting class at the receiver position, which also features a pair of five-star commitments - Duncanville (Texas) playmaker Dakorien Moore and Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) star Dallas Wilson.
Given the five-star status of the other two commits, it's possible some fans don't truly appreciate Perry's potential in Eugene.
But Friday's showing should shed some light on the third member of the elite trio.
Perry is yet another elite pass-catcher - something 247Sports pointed out in its evaluation on him:
"Perry is a highly productive pass catcher and has been one of the region’s top receivers since his sophomore year. Versatile wide out who can move around and play in the slot or out wide. He’s probably more quick than fast right now but we like his initial burst and he’s one of the better receivers in the country after the catch. He has a lot of shake and wiggle in his game and is capable of taking a short screen or hitch, making multiple defenders miss and picking up huge chunks of yards."
"At a well put together 6-1.5, 190 pounds, Perry has the strength to break tackles and uses his body well to create separation. He can stretch the field, shows strong hands and body control and catches the ball well through contact. With his elusiveness in the open field, he has the skill set to be an excellent punt returner at the college level as well."
"He checks off the multi-sport box for us as well and is a nationally acclaimed Lacrosse player. In terms of his playing style, he reminds us a little of a bigger Kyle Phillips, who played at UCLA and was a 5th round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. If he continues to develop at his current rate, he definitely has a chance to play on Sunday's as well."