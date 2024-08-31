Cooper Perry, Oregon Ducks commit, scores 3 first-half touchdowns in big win
The Oregon Ducks have a star-studded 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 11 nationally.
But that doesn't tell the whole story.
With just 15 commitments so far, Oregon's ceiling in the overall rankings is limited. In terms of "rating per commit," the Ducks sit at No. 1 with a score of 94.53 on 247Sports.
In other words, the class has plenty of high-end firepower.
And that talent was on full display Friday night.
Notre Dame Prep (Arizona) four-star wide receiver and Oregon pledge Cooper Perry scored three touchdowns - two receiving, one rushing - all in the first half of a 49-0 win over Goldwater.
Perry has seen his stock rise since his verbal commitment to Oregon in April.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 202 overall prospect and No. 22 wide receiver in the class of 2025.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Perry as a prospect:
'Perry is a highly productive pass catcher and has been one of the region’s top receivers since his sophomore year. Versatile wide out who can move around and play in the slot or out wide. He’s probably more quick than fast right now but we like his initial burst and he’s one of the better receivers in the country after the catch. He has a lot of shake and wiggle in his game and is capable of taking a short screen or hitch, making multiple defenders miss and picking up huge chunks of yards. At a well put together 6-1.5, 190 pounds, Perry has the strength to break tackles and uses his body well to create separation. He can stretch the field, shows strong hands and body control and catches the ball well through contact. With his elusiveness in the open field, he has the skill set to be an excellent punt returner at the college level as well. He checks off the multi-sport box for us as well and is a nationally acclaimed Lacrosse player. In terms of his playing style, he reminds us a little of a bigger Kyle Phillips, who played at UCLA and was a 5th round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. If he continues to develop at his current rate, he definitely has a chance to play on Sunday's as well."