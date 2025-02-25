Corey Barber, bluechip wide receiver, discusses Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, previews visits
It's a little surprising that it's taken until February for Spain Park (Alabama) wide receiver Corey Barber to rise to a four-star prospect on On3.
But between a stellar junior season and a bevy of recent big-name offers, he's becoming undeniable.
Last fall, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass-catcher hauled in 74 receptions for 1,429 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Since then, Barber has added marquee scholarship offers from Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Texas A&M, raising his total to nearly 30.
The most recent one came this week from the Florida State Seminoles.
"The Florida State offer is big, knowing their culture and the greats the have had come through the years," he said. "We will see about official visits... still going over my schedule."
So far, Barber has tscheduled a March visit to Alabama and three official visits - Miami (June 6), Mississippi State (June 13) and Arkansas (June 20).
The 'Canes are a major player in his recruitment, along with Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia, who is surging and is set to host him this spring.
"Miami is a big one for me, for sure," he said. "They stay in contact with me a ton. I'm always on the phone with coach (Mario) Cristobal and coach (Kevin) Beard. This is one of the ones I'm most pumped about getting down to."
The Razorbacks currently have the last scheduled official visit, although more could soon be added.
Either way, Arkansas has made itself a player for the highly-productive playmaker.
"Arkansas is a great program," Barber said. "Coach (Ronnie) Fouch is a great wide receiver coach who is great about producing and helping wide receivers get better. I'm very excited about getting down to Arkansas. It's going to be big."
It remains far too early to predict a landing spot, but clearly Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami and others are teams to watch this spring.