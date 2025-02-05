Cornelius Warren, rising Texas running back, commits to Arizona Wildcats
On the eve of the traditional signing period, the Arizona Wildcats have added a highly-productive playmaker into the mix.
On Tuesday, North Crawley (Texas) three-star running back/slot receiver Cornelius Warren announced his commitment to Arizona.
"I feel like the new offensive scheme is going to be fun," he said. "It felt like a family and I feel we can turn things back in the right direction."
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound ball-carrier signed with UNLV in December, choosing the Rebels over offers from Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Texas Tech and others.
However, he was granted a release and took an official visit to Arizona in late January.
That seemed to all-but-seal-the-deal for the dynamic playmaker.
As a senior, Warren experienced a breakout season, leading North Crowley to a Texas 6A Division I state title, rushing for 1,607 yards with 20 total touchdowns.
Overall, Arizona's 2025 recruiting class consists of 22 signees and five pledges and is ranked No. 61 nationally and 11th in the 16-team Big 12.