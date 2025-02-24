Could Oregon Ducks land 3 of the nation's top 4 football prospects?
On Monday, On3 updated its recruiting rankings for the class of 2026.
And it may end up being very good news for the Oregon Ducks.
So far, Oregon has a commitment from one of the nation's top-10 prospects, Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene (No. 9).
However, the Ducks remain a strong contender for three of the top four prospects.
In fact, they are currently projected to land two of them, while the third has them in his final two.
At No. 2, Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has several suitors, but Rivals has predicted the Ducks to finish on top.
"The Ducks could be the team to beat though since Cantwell and his family love that coach Dan Lanning is from Missouri (talk about lucky) and started as a high school coach in the state."
"Lots of things could still change but there is the Lanning connection, the way that Oregon develops offensive linemen and an elite track program in Eugene, along with so many other qualities that draw people to the Pacific Northwest."
No. 3 is Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
Once committed to Georgia, the nation's No. 1 quarterback is down to two - Oregon and the Bulldogs.
Following this weekend's flip from Oregon to USC from Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) elite quarterback Jonas Williams, the Ducks have a need - and they clearly seem to be all-in on Curtis.
No. 4 is Georgetown Preparatory School (Maryland) five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has a top-10 - a list that includes serious contenders Georgia, Oregon and Penn State.
“Leader is still Oregon," Iheanacho told On3. "Oregon, Georgia and Penn State. Those are my leaders.”
Rivals has also predicted the Ducks to win the recruiting battle.
So, Oregon has been the predicted winner for Cantwell (2) and Iheanacho (4), and is in a two-team race for Curtis (3).
Actually signing three of the nation's top four prospects would seem to be a tall task, but it does appear to be within striking distance.
Scouting reports
Here's what 247Sports had to say about each of the three five-star talents:
Jackson Cantwell: "Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."
Jared Curtis: "A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Owns a favorable build having measured roughly 6-foot-3, 215 pounds as a 9th grader. Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense. Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch. Must keep developing and learn how to read the complex defenses he will face at the next level, but looks like one of the top signal callers early on in the 2026 cycle. Likely to find success in a variety of different offensive systems given his well-rounded skill set."
Immanuel Iheanacho: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft."