Jared Curtis rises to No. 3 overall prospect, No. 1 quarterback; Down to Georgia, Oregon
It's been an interesting week on the recruiting trail for Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller, who decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs in October, made a major recruiting decision over the weekend, trimming his list to a final two - Georgia and the Oregon Ducks.
For Curtis, the move was largely predictable.
At the time of his decommitment, Georgia remained a serious contender.
Rather than eliminate the Bulldogs, Curtis simply re-oepened his recruitment to weight his options - and almost immediately Oregon emerged as the biggest threat.
Officially down to two, the Tennessee quarterback is now formally where everyone has assumed his recruitment was headed - to a top two of Georgia and Oregon.
But that was the only bit of news on the Curtis front.
On Monday, On3 released its updated rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle and listed the talented prospect as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect in the country.
Here's what On3 had to say about him as a prospect:
"At 6-foot-3.5, 225 pounds, Curtis pairs a big frame with an elite arm and plus movement skills. He improved his accuracy and efficiency as a junior, and no quarterback in the 2026 cycle makes more impressive individual plays on a weekly basis than Jared Curtis. He has a quick, elastic arm and regularly hits small window throws over the middle of the field. The arm talent allows for Curtis to access and attack all areas of the field. The improvisational skills also stand out.”
So, will he be a Bulldog or Duck?
That remains to be seen.
But he's now top-three prize in the class - and the nation's top passer.