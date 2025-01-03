Dakorien Moore earns Under Armour All-America Game MVP; Fellow Duck earns unofficial MVP award
The Under Armour All-America Game on ESPN2 showcased the best high school players in the country Thursday.
Oregon Ducks signee Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver earned the MVP award after a stellar showing.
The Duncanville (Texas star) took his first touch - a punt return - 84 yards for a touchdown, then added three receptions for 53 yards - and showcased his downfield blocking ability on a long game-clinching fourth-quarter run by Anthony Rogers (Ohio State).
In total, three of Moore's four touches went for more than 20 yards.
Also of note, Oregon signee and Bishop Gorman (Nevada) star Alai Kalaniuvalu was named the unofficial MVP by ESPN broadcaster Craig Haubert.
After the game, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman announced he will be taking an LDS mission prior to the start of his collegiate career.
The two future Ducks were the lone postgame interviews by ESPN.