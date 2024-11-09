Dakorien Moore, nation's No. 1 wide receiver and Oregon commit, visiting LSU Tigers this weekend: Report
The LSU Tigers are hosting a star-studded weekend of visitors, including five-star commits Bryce Underwood and D.J. Pickett, Ohio State five-star cornerback commit Na'eem Offord, five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and others.
But another major headliner has been added to the list.
According to On3, Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, will be in Baton Rogue for the game against Alabama:
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound pass-catcher has been committed to the Ducks since July 4, but several programs have been working to flip him.
So far, Moore has expressed that he remains solid with Oregon, but LSU is obviously hoping this weekend's visit could be the start of its ramp-up to flip him.
There's no better time to do that then during a marquee matchup against Alabama with dozens of top recruits on campus.
Overall, LSU's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 nationally and consists of six top-50 pledges - Underwood, Pickett, running back Harlem Berry, cornerback Kade Phillips, linebacker Charles Ross and wide receiver Derek Meadows.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Moore as a prospect:
"One of the nation's top offensive weapons following immensely productive junior season and a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability."
"Caught more than 70 passes for 1,500-plus yards and 18 TDs on 21+ yards per reception in 2023, showcasing consistent field-stretching vertical ability, as well as short-to-intermediate effectiveness enhanced by run-after-catch artistry. Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation."
"Legitimate sprinter with track and field accolades, but also flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data."
"Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."