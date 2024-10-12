Duncanville extends its lead over DeSoto to 14-0 as @AlabamaFTBL commit Keelon Russell throws his second TD pass to @oregonfootball commit Dakorien Moore, this one a 19-yarder with 10:23 left second quarter.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @Duncanville_FB @FootballDesoto @MaxPreps @dctf pic.twitter.com/YwABmtF4UA