Dakorien Moore, 5-star Oregon Ducks commit, scores 4 1st half touchdowns in marquee matchup
The nation's biggest high school football clash takes place in Texas this weekend, as Duncanville and DeSoto square off in a battle of powerhouse programs.
But even among fellow elite high school talents, Duncanville five-star wide receiver and Oregon Ducks commit Dakorien Moore stands out.
And he showed why early in the nationally-hyped match-up.
Late in the first quarterback, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver flew past DeSoto defenders for a 66-yard touchdown strike in which he generated roughly 10 yards of seperation.
There's no such thing as "too open," but if there were Moore likely would've reached that point.
Check it out:
But he wasn't finished, as Moore scored three more scores before the half.
It's a big week for Moore, who not only plays in a marquee high school matchup, but will also be traveling to Eugene this weekend to watch his future teammates take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-three college football game.
The Duncanville star is currently rated the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the country and is the highest-rated pledge in Oregon football history.
As a junior, Moore hauled in 71 receptions for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about the dynamic talent in its scouting report:
"One of the nation's top offensive weapons following immensely productive junior season and a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability. ...Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation. Legitimate sprinter with track and field accolades, but also flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data. Member of nationally-known Duncanville sprint relay. ...Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."