DeSoto vs. Duncanville: Live score, updates of Texas high school football clash (10/11/2024)
DeSoto hosts Duncanville in the Texas high school football regular season game of the year, the top game across the country on Friday night and the most anticipated matchup in Texas not played in AT&T Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Central time) at Eagle Stadium in DeSoto. The two schools are both nationally ranked and 6A District 11 foes located nine miles apart.
More than 150 media credentials were submitted. The game is available locally on WFAA-TV and can be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
High School on SI will be providing live updates from pregame to the final horn and extended coverage until after the lights at Eagles Stadium have been turned off for the night.
Read up on both teams, top players, highlights of DeSoto's 2023 upset and everything you need to know heading into the matchup below.
Refresh this page for the latest score and game updates.
PREGAME (LIVE): DUNCANVILLE VS. DESOTO
Refresh for latest.
PREGAME READING
Duncanville is the No. 4 ranked team in the country and No. 1 team in Texas. DeSoto is the nation's No. 11 team and the No. 4 team in Texas.
Dakorien Moore has only found the endzone once this season. Before he heads to Eugene, Oregon for Oregon-Ohio State on Saturday, can he break loose against a DeSoto's secondary that has allowed points to at least one high-scoring offense already?
About No. 1 Duncanville (4-0):
Duncanville entered the season No. 2 in the country, and moved into No. 1 after DeSoto lost to North Crowley.
Duncanville is headlined by Dakorien Moore, the Oregon commit and nation's No. 1 rated receiver, who is a walking highlight and is averaging more than 100 yards per game.
Alabama-bound 5-star Keelon Russell has amassed 1,437 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in four games, dealing plenty of touches to 4-star tight end Zachery Turner and Ayson Theus (21 catches, 319 yards, 5 TDs).
About No. 3 DeSoto (4-1):
DeSoto has a two-pronged rush attack of four-stars Deondrae "Tiger" Riden (641 yards, 7 TDs) and Myson Johnson-Cook (361 yards, 7 TDs, 10.9 yards per carry).
4-stars Daylon Singleton (374 yards, 5 TDs, 15 receptions) and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (21 catches, 255 yards, 3 TDs) are two of the state's top pass-catchers..
QB Kelden Ryan is a transfer from Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal who has fit right in. The dual-threat Virginia Tech commit is responsible for 804 yards on 59 of 91 passing and nine touchdowns opposite two picks, and also has ammassed 422 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 44 carries (9.6 yards per rush).
More Duncanville vs. DeSoto:
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx