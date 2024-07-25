Dan Lanning takes subtle shot at Georgia's Kirby Smart, addresses Oregon's NIL buzz
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has heard the buzz.
He's heard Oregon has an "unlimited NIL" budget thanks to Nike co-founder Phil Knight. He's heard former boss and Georgia coach Kirby Smart lament that he doesn't have the same budget as his former protege.
"I think it's impressive that guys like Kirby have been signing the No. 1 class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time," he said on The Pat McAfee Show.
Lanning continued to address those issues with ESPN during Big Ten media days.
"The reality is, find a top-10 team in college football right now that doesn't have great support," Lanning said. "Do we have a lot more than everybody else? I think that'd be an exaggeration or we'd never lose. Everyone else right now is focused on our ice cream cone, and if I'm busy looking at theirs, that means mine's melting."
After signing the nation's No. 3 recruiting class last cycle, Oregon has a top-5 class currently - with the potential to move to the No. 1 spot if everything breaks right.
But after securing commitments of Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Conroe (Texas) elite four-star cornerback Dorian Brew with rumors of lots more help on the way, it seems some in college football have mobilized in an attempt to reduce Oregon's recruiting success to "pay for play."
At Big Ten media days, Lanning is pushing back in a big way.
Of course, Oregon is likely to continue to hear the buzz, especially considering the Ducks are set to host their "Saturday Night Live" mega recruiting camp this weekend.
More commitments are sure to be on the way.