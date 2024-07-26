David Sanders Jr. arrives for crucial Nebraska Cornhuskers visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are hosting a key collection of visitors this weekend.
And the headliner has arrived.
As planned, Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. arrived in Lincoln for a return visit to Nebraska.
Providing the evidence was former five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, the gem of Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class.
The celebrated freshman shared a photo on Twitter/X to confirm Sanders' arrival:
Sanders is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2025 and the race for his services is tight.
Following his visit to Nebraska, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman is expected to visit Tennessee, another key return visit for the consensus five-star prospect.
Sanders is formally down to a final four of Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee and has set an August 17 commitment date.
Could one of his two big weekend visits prove to be the difference-maker?
Fanbases in Lincoln and Knoxville certainly hope so.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Sanders as a prospect:
"An athletic offensive tackle prospect with an extremely high ceiling given measurables and movement patterns. Over 6-foot-5 and equipped with arms that stretch over 36 inches. On the lighter side now, but has plenty of time to add mass and has already posted impressive markers in the weight room... Very nimble for someone with such long limbs as he can quickly set up for battle and then refortify, if needed. Might own a wiry frame now, but has a surprisingly strong punch and understands how to find leverage before unlocking his hips and trying to displace pass rushers with his explosive lower half.... Must keep progressing and continue to fill out, but should be viewed as one of the top corner-protectors in the 2025 cycle. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed of big-time college football, but has the skill set to emerge as a multi-year starter at left tackle for a contender. Top 32 upside given his reach and testing profile."