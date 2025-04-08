Deagan Rose 'solid' with Oregon State, but Alabama, others reaching out: 'There's been a little talk'
The Oregon State Beavers are off to a strong start to the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Trent Bray and his coaching staff have secured four players so far, and all four would have been in the discussion to be last year's "class headliner."
That effort began in in the summer of 2024 when Oregon State landed stellar Clovis (California) quarterback Deagan Rose.
While the 6-foot-2, 205-pound passer remains a three-star prospect, he is rated the nation's No. 23 quarterback and is quietly being viewed as a likely riser in the coming months.
Turns out, teams have noticed.
And that means Oregon State is going to have to fight to keep him.
So far, that effort is going well for the Beavs - even if Rose, himself, admitted he's hearing from schools and may take future visits.
“There’s been a little talk, but I’m pretty set in stone with Oregon State," he said. “I love the coaches. I love the area, so I think it’s the right place for me. I’m glad that I’m here and committed to Oregon State, but I’ve heard from some other coaches about other visits.”
One of those programs is the Alabama Crimson Tide, who recently reached out and would like to see Rose throw in person sooner rather than later.
A throwing session, Rose indicated, could lead to a future visit to Tuscaloosa.
"We haven’t talked about an official visit yet, but it’d be nice to get out there and check it out,” he said.
The California product has also heard from both the Fresno State Bulldogs and Washington State Cougars.
All of that remains in the early stages.
And, so far, Oregon State has nothing to worry about.
Rose helped recruit Lake Oswego (Oregon) rising running back LaMarcus Bell to Corvallis, and is eager to connect with both Archbishop Riordan (California) wide receiver Cynai Thomas and Lakeridge (Oregon) defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf.
It's a start to the class that has grabbed Rose's attention.
“It’s nice," he said. "I can’t wait to meet all of them. LaMarcus Bell, we text and talk and I kind of tried to recruit him to Oregon State. I can’t wait to meet the other guys. I was the first one and it was nice to see them fall in line, too.”
Oregon State is just hoping Rose's recruitment doesn't eventually mirror, at least in some ways, that of class of 2018 Perry (Arizona) quarterback Brock Purdy.
The Beavs showed interest in the future San Francisco 49ers star and even worked to set up a trip late in the recruiting cycle.
It looked like his recruitment could come down to Iowa State and Oregon State, but Alabama and Texas A&M offered late and the Beavers backed off.
When the Tide and Aggies got their man and moved on from Purdy, Iowa State had stayed at the table and landed the future NFL star.
Of course, this situation is quite different.
Oregon State is Iowa State in this scenario - the team that has been there all along and won't take its foot off the gas.
And they have a verbal commitment.
The staff has clearly done its homework, so hanging on to Rose will be essential to a strong 2026 class.
But his stock is rising and the interest is heating up.