Dia Bell, Texas Longhorns QB commit, on 5-star recruit Felix Ojo: 'I’m recruiting the heck out of him'
OT7 Week 4 was held last weekend in Dallas, Texas, which provided another opportunity for recruits to compete.
And potentially discuss playing together.
One of the top performers at the event was American Heritage (Florida) five-star quarterback Dia Bell, who threw for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to Overtime:
But the Texas commit had other motives besides dominating on the field.
He was also working hard to recruit.
And one of those top targets was (and remains) Lake Ridge (Texas) five-star offenisve tackle Felix Ojo, the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle.
"Just a couple of future (Texas football) Longhorns," Bell posted to social media, along with a picture of the two five-star recruits.
But it went deeper than that, as Bell is working to get to know Ojo so the two can win games together at the college level.
"I’m recruiting the heck out of him," Bell said. "He is a priority for us in the class. No real pitch, just trying to get to know him and make him feel at home on The Forty. I would love to play with him."
As for Bell, he remains solid with Texas, but did open the door the tiniest bit with the phrasing of his answer when asked about the possibility of taking official visits beyond a trip to Austin.
"As of right now, Texas will be my only official visit," he said.
Bell, the nation's No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback, projects as a future star at the collegiate level.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Bell as a prospect:
"Crafty quarterback prospect with a well-rounded game that has shown year-over-year improvement. Had junior campaign cut short due to injury, but put strong spells of play on tape while navigating through one of the more difficult schedules in the country. Frequently calm and collected in the pocket and isn’t one to flinch in the face of pressure as he uses his above-average athleticism to extend plays and get out of trouble. Smooth stroke and cleaner mechanics allow him to layer the football to the second level and exploit tight coverage windows. Utilizes plenty of touch on his deep shots and will lead his wide receivers to the promise land. Has gotten better at working through his progressions, but must keep evolving as a field reader and understand when the risk might outweigh the reward. Likely to undergo a major physical transformation in the coming years as in-person evaluations suggest that the body, which is equipped with big 10-inch hands, is still maturing. Overall, should be viewed as a mobile signal caller with some natural arm talent that is starting to put it all together as he enters senior season with a 19-4 record as a starter. Must avoid setbacks and get healthy, but will eventually have a chance to be a difference-maker on Saturdays as he has shown that he can make things happen both on and off-script."
Overall, the Texas Longhorns 2026 recruiting class consists of four pledges and is ranked No. 35 nationally.
But Steve Sarkisian's program remains firmly in the mix with several bluechip recruits, including Ojo, and could see a top-5 finish by the time December's early signing period finally rolls around.
Of course, it'll help if Bell is doing his own brand of peer recruiting.