Did nation's No. 1 quarterback hint at Oregon Ducks lead? Here's the evidence
Nashville Christian School (Tennessee) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026.
So, any development in his recruitment is a big deal.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal-caller is down to the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks and has set a May 5 commitment date.
However, Curtis has largely kept his feelings on the situation air tight.
Previously committed to Georgia, Curtis re-opened his recruitment in October and the Ducks immediately emerged as a serious contender.
Heading into the final weeks, many have speculated that Oregon holds a slight edge over the Bulldogs, but it remains too close to call.
This weekend, however, Curtis posted an Instagram story that gave Duck fans hope.
He posted a mock-up of himself as a figurine in Oregon gear:
Curtis did not post a Georgia version.
Grasping. at straws or a sign of what's to come?
Perhaps no one will know, for certain, until Curtis announces his commitment next month.
But make no mistake, the Curtis Oregon figurine was a major talking point over the weekend.
What would Dan Lanning's program be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Curtis as a prospect:
"A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Owns a favorable build having measured roughly 6-foot-3, 215 pounds as a 9th grader. Started football career off playing running back before getting a look under center. Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won 10 games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense. Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle. Shouldn’t be classified as a true dual-treat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off-script when the pocket collapses. Camp footage shows both pace and touch. Must keep developing and learn how to read the complex defenses he will face at the next level, but looks like one of the top signal callers early on in the 2026 cycle. Likely to find success in a variety of different offensive systems given his well-rounded skill set."