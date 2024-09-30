Dillon Gabriel's high school passing record broken by Oregon Ducks recruiting target
It seems everywhere Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel goes, he leaves a collection of passing record behind.
On Saturday, the Oregon senior moved into 4th-place all-time in FBS career passing yards with 16,059 and is 3rd all-time in passing touchdowns with 134.
But while Gabriel is setting a new standard in college football, one of his biggest high school records fell.
Campbell (Hawaii) four-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele took over the illustrious Oahu all-time passing yards record, eclipsing Gabriel's prep mark of 9,848 yards with 10,295.
The new mark was highlighted on FOX's television broadcast during Oregon's 34-13 win over UCLA on Saturday.
Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised to land one of nation's hottest quarterback prospects
The Oahu record is a storied mark, which also boasts the career numbers of Tua Tagovailoa (8,158) and Timmy Chang (8,001), both of Saint Louis (Hawaii).
Interestingly, Sagapolutele's new mark comes during the same week the California commit picked up a scholarship offer from the Ducks.
“It’s a blessing to receive and offer from Oregon, a powerhouse," he said. "It’s surreal. Jake Kaneda Facetime’d me and I talked to coach Will Stein. It was a great feeling. He was saying they got word from the head man to offer me and love my film and want to get me on a visit. “
.He joined "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN to discuss his recruitment and prep career -- LISTEN HERE.
“I grew up watching Marcus, of course," Sagapolutele said. "And Dillon Gabriel is my favorite quarterback of all time. I tried to pattern my game after him. I’ve watched him since I was young. To have an opportunity like this, it’s crazy to me.”
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Sagapolutele as prospect:
"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals. You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down. All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."