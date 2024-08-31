Elijah Melendez, Miami commit, delivers leaping interception, visiting Auburn this weekend
Osceola (Florida) faced a tough test Friday night in a clash against Lake Mary (Florida).
Lake Mary is led by Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs - and his squad ended up on the winning side of a 24-7 victory.
But Osceola star and Miami Hurricanes four-star linebacker commit Elijah Melendez continued to prove he's one of the best linebackers in America.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender delivered the game's top highlight, leaping into the air to intercept a Grubbs pass and putting together a solid return:
He also tracked down a ball-carrier on run to the outside, showcasing his sideline-to-sideline tracking ability:
Last season, the talented linebacker suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 and has been eager to show what Florida high school football has been missing with his absence.
Melendez, the nation's No. 10 'backer, is currently one of the top 10 commitments in Miami's 2025 recruiting class.
However, he indicated Friday night that he will be taking a visit to Auburn this weekend.
The Tigers have a top-five class nationally and are pushing for the nation's No. 1 spot.
Auburn is rumored to be close to flipping Notre Dame five-star quarterback Deuce Knight.
Could Melendez be on flip watch as well?
It's something both Miami and Auburn fans will be monitoring closely, especially if the Florida product continues to play like he did Friday night.