Elite wide receiver arrives for Michigan Wolverines visit
After signing arguably the nations' top overall prospect, quarterback Bryce Underwood, in the last recruiting cycle, the Michigan Wolverines are hoping to give him some serious support.
Notably, Michigan is pursuing sevearl of the nation's top wide receivers in an attempt to create one of the most dynamic aerial attacks in college football.
That effort took a step forward Monday, as one of the country's best two-sport athletes announced he had arrived on campus.
Miami-Northwestern (Florida) elite wide receiver Calvin Russell announced he had arrived in Ann Arbor for a visit.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 18 overall, prospect, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 2 player in the state of Florida.
Unsurprisingly, Russell has accumulated more than 50 scholarship offers on the gridiron, making him one of the most heavily-recruited prospects in the 2026 class.
However, what some don't realize is that the Florida product is also a highly sought-after basketball recruit, boasting offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Penn State and others,
Could the two-sport star make his stay in Ann Arbor permanent?
Admittedly, it may be tough to lure Russell out of the home state, especially with Florida and Miami working so hard to keep him home, but if Michigan wants to make a big move this week's trip will be crucial.