High School

Legendary Tennessee High School Coach Returning To Sidelines

Jay Pace

George Quarles was named head coach at The Webb School in Knoxville, TN. earlier this week,
George Quarles was named head coach at The Webb School in Knoxville, TN. earlier this week, / East Tennessee State University

Legendary Maryville head coach George Quarles is returning to the high school sidelines next season, nearly a decade since leaving Maryville to try his hand in the college ranks.

Quarles was hired late Monday afternoon by the Webb School in Knoxville. 

During an illustrious 17-year career at Maryville High School, Quarles guided the Rebels to 11 state championships and posted an overall record of 250-16.

His new program, The Webb School finished 1-9 this season, The Feet have finished above .500 just once since 2018. 

In 2017, Quarles left the high school ranks to join the coaching staff at his alma mater, Furman University.  Quarles would spend the next five years as the Paladins Associate Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach.

In 2022, he was named the head coach at East Tennessee State University  but only lasted two seasons. Quarles spent the last two seasons as the Tight Ends coach at Austin Peay University,

Published
jay-pace
JAY PACE

Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Tennessee