Legendary Tennessee High School Coach Returning To Sidelines
Legendary Maryville head coach George Quarles is returning to the high school sidelines next season, nearly a decade since leaving Maryville to try his hand in the college ranks.
Quarles was hired late Monday afternoon by the Webb School in Knoxville.
During an illustrious 17-year career at Maryville High School, Quarles guided the Rebels to 11 state championships and posted an overall record of 250-16.
His new program, The Webb School finished 1-9 this season, The Feet have finished above .500 just once since 2018.
In 2017, Quarles left the high school ranks to join the coaching staff at his alma mater, Furman University. Quarles would spend the next five years as the Paladins Associate Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach.
In 2022, he was named the head coach at East Tennessee State University but only lasted two seasons. Quarles spent the last two seasons as the Tight Ends coach at Austin Peay University,