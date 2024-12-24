Florida 2026 4-star WR Jayden Petit updates recruiting
The 2024 high school football season helped solidify Jayden Petit as one of the best receivers in the nation. The First Baptist Academy (Naples, FL) four-star wrapped up 50 passes for 777 yards with 12 touchdowns seeing his offer sheet surpass the 20 milestone. After the big year had, in the middle of basketball season, and with recruiting heating up, Petit (6-4, 200) updated his next level options.
Big, strong, and fast, Petit helped the Lions to a 9-3 mark against 1A Florida squads. Petit reflected on the campaign turned in, “I feel like I had a great season. As a team, we did well. We made it far but not as far as planned.”
College coaches like what they see in Petit.
“They like my yards after the catch and my big plays,” Petit stated. “They tell me that I will fit in their system, and they tell me how they need guys like me.”
Offers have come in from Ole Miss, Missouri, Indiana, Pitt, Auburn, Penn State, USF, Florida, and Miami among others. Coaches are trying to lay the groundwork for Petit’s signature.
“Most of the schools are reaching out,” Petit shared. “Schools like Florida, A&M, Miami, Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri are reaching out.”
The Class of 2026 talent made the recruiting rounds this fall.
“I went to UCF for the Colorado game, I went to Miami twice, to Texas A&M for the Texas game, Florida for the A&M game, and to Tennessee,” Petit said.
Hanging in College Station helped build a stronger rapport.
“It was good to put names to faces; knowing who you are talking to,” Petit shared. “I feel we’ve been building a bond.”
Going to Coral Gables is always good for the four-star.
“Miami is like family; I’ve been there so many times,” Petit stated. “I know the staff members; it is like family there.”
Heading to Gainesville pushed the relationship forward.
“We have a pretty good relationship,” Petit added. “We’ve been communicating more. Like with A&M, we are building a relationship and chemistry.”
Neyland Stadium impressed Petit.
“The atmosphere, their fans are really crazy, and in a good way,” Petit said. “They are passionate. I got to meet the staff. I love what they are doing with their coaching.”
The 2025 travel schedule for Petit is wide open wanting to visit as many of the offering teams as possible. With the Lions basketball team 10-0 on the season, Petit is taking the recruiting process slow for now.