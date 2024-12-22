Teams nationwide will soon be after 4-star 2027 Florida OT Sean Tatum
With Jeremy Pittman running the rock and Jax VanName slinging it, John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce, FL) was lethal during the 2024 schedule producing a 10-1 season. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 305-pound, secret weapon to the success moving the chains up and down the field was Rams left tackle Sean Tatum.
Tatum did what was asked of him on the blindside, and that is maintain order and punish defenders… a task the Class of 2027 talent enjoys doing.
“Football is something I picked up on a couple of years back,” Tatum said. “I wanted to do something with my size, and my family loves football. After that decision, it was fun, and I made friends. Football is a dominating sport that you can learn life lessons from and become a better man in general.”
The four-star recruiting status has not slowed Tatum’s motivation for greatness.
“This offseason I am definitely working on getting bigger, stronger, and studying more film,” Tatum shared. “We study a lot of film during the season; three times a week. I want to get my technique down to perfection. You will never be perfect, but I want to get as close as possible. The other thing I will work on is my conditioning.”
The extra conditioning will be needed so Tatum can display even more of his overall athleticism on the field in 2025.
“I want to showcase my dominance and athleticism next season,” Tatum said. “I want to show my dominance in run blocking and show that I can play multiple positions. I will play both sides of the ball next season. I want to show that you can put me anywhere, even special teams, I will go catch a pass; I will play anywhere.”
The offer sheet is impressive already with Appalachian State, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Toledo, UCF, USF, and Western Kentucky wanting him.
“My recruiting process is starting up,” Tatum shared. “I visited Miami, FSU, and Florida. I also went to the Boca Bowl (Western Kentucky vs. James Madison).”
The Miami visit was expanded upon, “It went great. I like the atmosphere there. I talked to all the coaches. I talked to coach (Alex) Mirabal (OL) and coach (Edwin) Pata (AOL). I couldn’t talk to coach (Mario) Cristobal; he was too busy. They looked good against Wake Forest. It was really fun. It was a good visit for my first time.”
The time in Tallahassee over the summer allowed Tatum to meet the boss in charge.
“I went there last for a camp,” Tatum mentioned. “We got a tour; that was really cool. I liked seeing the trophies. The coaches there are nice. Coach (Mike) Norvell is a nice guy.”
The crowd in the Swamp made the Gainesville visit memorable.
“I took a game-day visit to Florida for the LSU game; that crowd was loud,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t hear anything. It was really good. They showed interest in the players they are recruiting; it was a really good visit.”
Other schools showing recruiting interest are trying to get Tatum on campus.
“Vanderbilt wants me to visit,” Tatum stated. “Clemson invited me on a game-day visit, but I couldn’t go; that is a long drive. FAU was looking at me. My coaches know all the other ones showing interest.”
On where Tatum may go next, he replied, “I will go anywhere honestly. Anyone interested in me, I will show interest back. I do want to see Ohio State and Georgia. I want to see all the schools.”