Florida Gators set for 5-star football commitment Sunday? (Analysis)
Jones (Florida) wide receiver Vernell Brown III is one of the nation's most-coveted playmakers.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver has generated more than 40 scholarship offers and is rated a 247Sports composite five-star prospect as the nation's No. 25 overall recruit.
On Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, Brown is set to announce his college commitment from four finalists: Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ohio State.
While the race is considered tight, primarily between Florida and Miami, the Gators enter Decision Day as the clear-cut favorite.
247Sports has 4/5 of its predictions in favor of the Gators - all four of the most recent picks - and On3 gives them an 87.8 percent chance of landing his verbal commitment.
Those percentages fit what the narrative has been for months.
After a spring in which it looked like Ohio State was the team-to-beat, Florida re-emerged as the rumored top program during the early summer.
Given that Brown's father, Vernell Brown II, played for the Gators from 2001-2005 that shift doesn't sound like a massive stretch.
Entering his commitment day, Brown has seemed to be all-Florida and the Gators appear to be banking on a recruiting class-altering commitment.
Still, Miami or others could pull off a shocker.
We'll have to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out.
What will the "winning" school be getting?
As a junior, Brown hauled in 70 receptions for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns with four additional scores on special teams (three punt return, one kickoff return).
That explosiveness is a major feature of 247Sports' recruiting profile of Brown:
"Dynamic athlete with elite short-area quickness and explosive movement patterns. Has impacted the game in all three phases at the prep level and impressed at times as a defensive back, but ceiling appears to be highest as a slot receiver that can generate chunk plays with his run-after-catch capabilities. Eats on in-breaking routes as he creates separation by sinking his hips and then quickly driving towards soft spots in coverage. Likely never going to have a high success rate in true contested-catch situations given size, but plucks the football with confidence and doesn’t exactly shy away from contact. Projects as a potential game-breaker on Saturdays based on what he put on tape as a junior and the type of offensive weapon that playcallers can get creative with (screens, jet sweeps) given how he can make defenders miss both in tight quarters and the open field. Will add plenty of value as a return man."
Overall, Florida's 2025 recruiting class currently consists of nine pledges - plenty of room to grow - and is ranked No. 68 nationally, but would jump to No. 60 with the addition of Brown.