Florida State pledge has strong words for recruits who decommit from Seminoles
After an undefeated regular season last year, the Florida State Seminoles are going through it this season, mired in a 1-8 season.
That showing has taken its toll on the Florida State's 2025 recruiting class, which has lost five bluechip pledges - and counting - and has tumbled to No. 47 nationally.
But not everyone is concerned.
Houston County (Georgia) four-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Joseph has a message for recruits who flip from Florida State, or are considering the move.
"When that turn around hit stay on that side... (goes) for any commits who flip," he posted to X/Twitter.
That's likely music to Florida State fans' ears, as Joseph is rated as highly as the nation's No. 4 offensive guard in the country (ESPN).
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound lineman committed to Florida State in July 2024 and also held offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and others.
Keeping him in the fold is key.
Still, there's little doubt the slumping season has taken its toll.
Florida State signed the nation's No. 11 recruiting class last cycle, and are flirting with a fall outside the top-50 this year.
And another drop is likely, as several reports have predicted Mandarin (Florida) four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. will soon flip to the Florida Gators.
If that happens, don't expect Joseph to ask Jones - or anyone else - back.