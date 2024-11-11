Florida State's top commit: 'Ya'll messed up' with coach firings
The Florida State Seminoles are off to a 1-9 record this season.
Not good enough.
Not in the competitive, talent-rich state of Florida.
And certainly not good enough in Tallahassee.
Hoping to stem some of the negative pressure on the program, Florida State coach Mike Norvell fired offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans this weekend.
But not everyone was pleased with the moves.
Raines (Florida) four-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, Florida State's top pledge in the class of 2025, was particularly outspoken about the moves on social media.
"(Not gonna lie), ya'll messed up firing my coach," he posted.
Kemper County (Mississippi) four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. announced he would remain committed (for now), but was also unhappy with the move.
"It’s really heartbreaking to hear (Coach Atkins) has been fired by (Florida State)," he wrote. "Coach Atkins is family to me and I really believe in him as a man and coach. I want the best for him and his family. I’m remaining committed at this time."
Houston County (Georgia) four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph expressed that he was heartbroken.
"It was a different type of bond," he posted.
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 31 nationally - with just 13 pledges.
But both numbers appear destined to fall further before thinge get better.
Because Florida State's top recruits have made it abundantly clear they aren't happy with Norvell's coaching staff moves.