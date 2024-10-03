Floyd Boucard commits to USC Trojans — just as Lincoln Riley predicted
No one could blame USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley if he were to drop an, "I told you so."
When Miami Central (Florida) four-star defensive lineman Floyd Boucard committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over USC in July, he called Riley to inform him of his decision.
"When I committed to Oklahoma, (Riley) said, I’m not mad, upset or emotional. I already know you’re coming here,'" Floyd said. "I really feel like like even when I committed they recruited me even heavier. They didn’t let go. My relationship with Lincoln Riley grew stronger. He reached out every day and checked in on my family. Who doesn’t want a good relationship with the head coach?"
On Thursday, roughly two weeks after a decommitment from Oklahoma, Riley's word proved prophetic, as the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman announced his verbal pledge to USC.
The decision comes shortly after Boucard's nail-in-the-coffin visit to Los Angeles.
"When I went last Saturday, he told me I just made the greatest decision of my life," Boucard said. "For him to say that, it takes a lot of courage. I really think my relationship with him is good.”
The four-star prospect has watched the on-field product closely this fall, and is encouraged by the progress USC's defense has made under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and defensive line coach Eric Henderson.
“As a recruit, it was my duty to watch where I want to play," Boucard said. "I’ve seen the progress and what’s happen since adding Coach Henny to the roster. I like the rotation of the defensive line. They don’t let a guy get too tired. We can feed off each other and work together to make a big play.”
For USC, the commitment is a huge one.
The Trojans desperately wanted to add an impactful defensive tackle to the roster, and they get that in Boucard.
The Miami Central star holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others.
As a junior, he registered 85 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Boucard as a prospect:
"Canadian-born defensive tackle that goes hard from snap to whistle and will make a difference with his secondary effort. Has proven to be a spry mover for someone that’s 315 pounds as he’s quick to fire out of his stance and draw his hands. Spent junior season working out of a variety of different alignments for Alabama’s 3A champs, but ceiling appears to be highest as a nose in a 4-3 front, especially with his natural low center of gravity. Turned heads at an Under Armour Next camp in advance of senior season, flashing plenty of lateral quickness and impressive rush urgency. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can crash gaps and help push pockets."