Future 2026 4-star WR Khalid Worthy developing in Atlanta
First year of playing varsity football in the books for Khalid Worthy, and the sky is the limit. All the skills that make Worthy (6-7, 200) lethal on the hardwood translate onto the gridiron becoming a sure-handed target that can box out defenders putting points on the board. As Worthy is catching onto the game, college scouts are catching onto him.
Beyond a red zone threat, Worthy is a chain mover that can create mismatches up and down the field. Holy Innocents (Atlanta) utilized their breakout star for 27 receptions, covering 391 yards with five touchdowns in stats posted through nine games in 2024.
“We ran a Spread offense,” Worthy said. " In the beginning of the season, I was mainly running fades and posts, but then I started running hitches getting the ball early. If they were playing back, we’d run a fade, corners, or corner-posts. We ran different varieties. I love the fade. It is like getting a rebound off the backboard.”
Starting his football career during the Golden Bears’ spring practices, the love for the game comes through in Worthy’s voice.
“I love the brotherhood,” Worthy shared. “My team and I, we have a bond. We have a brotherhood. My teammates always lift me up. I love all the coaches we have. In basketball, we have like four coaches. In football you have a lot of coaches – the head coach, offensive coordinator, position coaches – all the coaches. Football creates a big brotherhood. When I score a touchdown, all 10 players come around you. They made me feel welcome, I love that about football.”
The 2024 campaign was a season of improvements, but newfound strengths were created.
“Every corner I go against I am taller than, and I can kind of manhandle them,” Worthy stated. “If they press me, I can use my hands to get around them. I high-point the ball really well.”
In addition to Worthy’s assessments, his wingspan and catch radius creates a larger target zone than other receivers. His vertical is another mismatch corners cannot overcome. The game speed and overall athleticism jumps off Worthy’s game film.
“This offseason I am working on my blocking,” Worthy shared. “My coach and I are working on blocking. I think I was okay with my blocking this season, but I want to be good at blocking. I am working on running different routes and using different movements. I am learning how to stop and go, and how to have precise cuts.”
Four teams have already laid down football offers: NC State, Charlotte, Marshall, and Georgia State.
Worthy spoke about his first offer from the 49ers, “I was so excited. It happened so fast. I was at an AAU tournament; they called me over the spring. He said he loved my game. It was so amazing to get my first offer. I was so happy.”
One can easily expect the list of interested programs to grow rapidly in the coming weeks.
“Clemson, they have texted me a few times, FSU, UAB, Duke, and Florida are showing interest,” Worthy said. “There are a lot of colleges following me on Twitter.”
Georgia State and Georgia got the 2026 standout on campus this fall.
“The Georgia State visit went well,” Worthy stated. “They played Vanderbilt and beat them. It was a good game. They had a great atmosphere.”
On the visit to Athens, Worthy added, “That was the best visit. That was crazy. The atmosphere was crazy; they played Auburn. I looked at all the players before the game. The atmosphere was unbelievable, the “Dawg Walk” was great, we ate, and I got to see them warmup.
“I got to talk to the players; that was awesome. I was with coach (James) Coley (WR) at the game. He came to my school over the spring; he was watching me catch passes. I knew him and talked to him for a while.”
Another visit to a blueblood is coming up this month.
“I am looking forward to going to FSU on Jan. 18,” Worthy said. "I want to see the campus, the weight room, and meet the coaches. I want to meet their receivers coach and their head coach. I want to see what it is like at FSU.”
Worthy’s overall athleticism is further supported by a basketball offer from Hampton.