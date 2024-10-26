Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes helicopter to check out 5-star prospect
The Georgia Bulldogs already have commitments from four of the top in-state prospects in the class of 2025, and are firmly in the mix to add a fifth.
In the class of 2026, Georgia is hoping for similar results - and that starts with No. 1 in-state prospect, Grayson (Georgia) five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Leaving nothing to chance, coach Kirby Smart pulled out all of the stops, arriving in a helicopter to watch South Gwinnett vs. Grayson:
Atkinson is rated as highly as the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in his class, according to Rivals.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Very impressive athlete and on short list when talking about top overall ‘backer in the ’26 class. Put up video game numbers as a sophomore and film is about as good as you’ll see. One of those rare players who does everything well- plays inside/outside, extremely quick off the edge, huge hitter and very good pass rusher. Physical player who runs over blockers and lives in the backfield. Has knock-back ability at the point of contact and plays with a crazy motor. Can shoot gaps and really closes well on the football. A very twitchy athlete who you can move around and he has the ability to play any of the ‘backer positions at the next level."
Atkinson is widely believed to be favoring Georgia, but has taken recent visits to both Texas and USC.
Still, what Kirby Smart wants in Georgia, he tends to get - and arriving via helicopter is sure to make an impression on the five-star prospect.