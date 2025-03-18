Gordon Sellars, bluechip wide receiver, sets commitment date, down to 6
Providence Day (North Carolina) four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars has set a commitment date.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher will announce his college commitment April 18.
Of note, Sellars had previously announced a top five of Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina, but there's been a change.
The Tar Heels are out of the mix, while North Carolina A&T and Ohio State have been added back into the fold.
A commitment date also comes before Sellars's busy official visit schedule - Clemson (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Georgia (June 13) and Michigan (June 20).
While South Carolina has been viewed as the slight favorite for some time, Ohio State may have surged in recent days.
Following an unofficial visit to Columbus last weekend, Sellars picked up an offer from the Buckeyes and immediately included them in his new top six and set a commitment date.
Sellars is rated the nation's No. 211 overall prospect and No. 34 wide receiver, but his stock is rising quickly.
As a junior, he hauled in 50 passes for 975 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.