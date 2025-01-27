Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, elite athlete, feels 'vibe and aura' during Oregon Ducks visit
The Oregon Ducks hosted a star-studded recruiting weekend featuring double-digit five-star recruits.
And the early reviews are quite positive.
For class of 2027 athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, the nation's No. 15 overall prospect, it marked his fourth trip to Eugene.
The 6-foot, 170-pound versatile playmaker, out of Cathedral Catholic (California), already has a strong bond with the coaching staff, but felt those bonds run even deeper on his most recent visit.
What makes him want to keep coming back?
"Definitely the coaches," he said. "They make it know that although I’m young I'm a guy they want bad. Also just with the vibe and aura I feel over there. Everything feels like a second home. The coaches stand out to me because they always look out for me and just make Oregon feel like home."
The Ducks have yet to land a 2027 recruit, but that's far from a surprise, as only six prospects in the entire cycle have declared verbal commitments this early.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Fa'alave-Johnson in his scouting report:
"Really good all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college- running back, receiver, safety and corner. Was MVP at SoCal Nat Preps Camp Camp working out at WR and ran fastest 40 in the camp (4.58) with a 124” broad jump. Explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything. Can make plays down the field and is dynamic after the catch. Rushed for 702 yards and 11 touchdowns and shows balance, vision and break away speed. Might have highest upside as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his upside. Projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
After finishing with a top-five class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon's 2026 class is currently ranked No. 1 - with 10 pledges.