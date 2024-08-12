Hylton Stubbs earns 5-star status in updated Rivals rankings
Rivals announced a major update to its rankings this week, and it proved to be good news for the Miami Hurricanes.
Mandarin (Florida) safety Hylton Stubbs was one of seven players nationally to receive a bump to five-star status.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is now rated the nation's No. 19 overall prospect.
Here's what Rivals had to say about Stubbs' rating bump:
"Considered an elite safety since he was an underclassman, Stubbs has taken his game to the next level over the last year or so. He became one of the top playmakers at the position as a junior on the field, racking up 97 tackles and snagging six interceptions. Stubbs always showcased a mature and balanced game in the secondary, aiding in run support as much as he did in the passing game.
"As his frame has filled out, checking in around 200 pounds, he continued to work with great range and ball skills in addition to showing comfortable man-coverage instincts. It led to Defensive Back MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami and carried into the Rivals Five-Star event, where Stubbs patrolled for the winning 7-on-7 team and took home the top vertical leap of the entire event as well.
"As far as heady safeties who can flash all over the field with projectable traits, not many nationally will come off better than the Miami commitment."
How does Stubbs' Rivals ranking compare to the other sites?
The Miami commit is rated in the 90s overall by the three other major recruiting services - 99th on 247Sports, 96th on On3 and 93rd on ESPN, meaning Rivals has taken a big bet on his development.
Overall, Miami's class is ranked No. 7 nationally and consists of 20 pledges - with Stubbs and Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. as the headliners.