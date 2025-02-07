High School

Jabari Mack, elite wide receiver, sets four official visits: Report

Andrew Nemec

4-star WR Jabari Mack on a visit to Texas A&M
The state of Louisiana is always loaded with high school football talent.

In the class of 2026, the state already boasts double-digit bluechip recruits - three of which are committed early (and all three are headed to LSU).

One of the top uncommitted playmakers in Destrehan (Louisiana) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack, who holds 16 scholarship offers.

Hoping to get a better feel for his potential landing spots, the 6-foot, 192-pound pass-catcher recently informed On3 that he has set four official visits.

Mack has put the following official visits on his calendar: Ohio State (May 31), Texas A&M (June 5), Texas (June 14) and LSU (June 21).

The Louisiana native has already taken trips to LSU, Texas and Texas A&M in recent months, so those three inclusions are far from a surprise.

While it's early in the recruiting process for Mack, it is important to note LSU's in-state stronghold, which could go a long way in making them the unofficial favorites to land Mack's services until fans hear otherwise.

Still, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M are clearly getting a shot at impressing the talented wide receiver from the heart of SEC Country.

It will be fascinating recruitment to watch until the end.

Andrew Nemec
ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

