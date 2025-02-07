Jabari Mack, elite wide receiver, sets four official visits: Report
The state of Louisiana is always loaded with high school football talent.
In the class of 2026, the state already boasts double-digit bluechip recruits - three of which are committed early (and all three are headed to LSU).
One of the top uncommitted playmakers in Destrehan (Louisiana) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack, who holds 16 scholarship offers.
Hoping to get a better feel for his potential landing spots, the 6-foot, 192-pound pass-catcher recently informed On3 that he has set four official visits.
Mack has put the following official visits on his calendar: Ohio State (May 31), Texas A&M (June 5), Texas (June 14) and LSU (June 21).
The Louisiana native has already taken trips to LSU, Texas and Texas A&M in recent months, so those three inclusions are far from a surprise.
While it's early in the recruiting process for Mack, it is important to note LSU's in-state stronghold, which could go a long way in making them the unofficial favorites to land Mack's services until fans hear otherwise.
Still, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M are clearly getting a shot at impressing the talented wide receiver from the heart of SEC Country.
It will be fascinating recruitment to watch until the end.